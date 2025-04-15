Chandigarh, Apr 15 (PTI) The Punjab government has decided to raise the promotion quota for principals from 50 per cent to 75 per cent, paving the way for the elevation of 500 teachers as principals in government schools, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Tuesday.

The decision showcases the state government's resolute commitment to the welfare of teachers and elevating the standards of education in Punjab, he said in a statement.

He lamented that the previous Congress government had reduced the quota from 75 per cent to 50 per cent in 2018, leading to a shortage of principals in state-run schools across Punjab.

The AAP government has now restored the quota, he added.

"The increased quota will provide more opportunities for experienced and qualified teachers to assume leadership roles, fostering a more robust and effective educational environment in schools," Bains said.

This decision will eliminate the stagnation in teachers' promotion, besides creating a more conducive and inspiring atmosphere for academic growth, he claimed.

"We are dedicated to providing quality and modern education to our students, thus sending government school heads and teachers to premier international and national training institutes to equip them with world-class teaching methods," the minister said.

