Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) Punjab Dairy Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday visited Amul plants in Gujarat and sought cooperation from the dairy major in further improving the quality of dairy products in his state.

The minister went to Amul plants in Anand Shahar and Gandhinagar on Friday.

He was on a Gujarat visit as part of his plans to give a fillip to dairy farming and dairy development in Punjab.

Dhaliwal also met the Chairman National Dairy Development Board, dairy experts and officers of Amul so that dairy farming and related trades could be boosted, said an official release here.

He said the state government will take the cooperative movement to each and every village so that the dairy farmers could get remunerative prices for their products.

“Amul is also like Punjab's Verka having wider reach of its dairy and other products at foreign shores,” said the minister.

The Bhagwant Mann-led state government's main objective was to further strengthen the cooperative movement to make dairy farming and allied sectors a more lucrative livelihood, he said.

Efforts would be stepped up to bring more dairy farmers under cooperative movement, he said.

The minister said he has sought technical support from dairy major Amul for further improving the quality of milk products in Punjab, besides extending cooperation in marketing of products in the international market.

The minister met managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, R S Sodhi, Chairman National Dairy Development Board Meenesh Shah and other officials.

