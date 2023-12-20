Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) About 20,000 agriculture pumps will be solarised to decarbonise the farm sector, Punjab Minister Aman Arora said on Wednesday.

The New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister has directed the department officials to ensure the solarisation of agri-pump sets and their allotment for sprinkle and drip irrigation in dark zones to save water.

Presiding over a meeting to review the ongoing projects of the department here at his office, he also asked the officials to expedite the equipping of the state government buildings with solar photovoltaic (PV) panels.

Solar PV has become the most preferred source of renewable power, Arora said in a statement.

Punjab Energy Development Agency Chief Executive Officer Amarpal Singh informed the minister that as many as 436 government buildings have been identified for installation of Solar PV panels and 70 of them will soon be equipped with the panels in the first phase.

