Kapurthala, Jun 16 (PTI) Two more robbers have been arrested in connection with the Rs 38 lakh bank robbery in Punjab's Kapurthala district, police said on Monday, adding that an additional Rs 15 lakh of the looted cash has been recovered.

The total cash recovered so far stands at Rs 28 lakh with this recovery, Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora said.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut on June 19: Several Parts of City To Face 12-Hour Supply Disruption on Thursday, Check Full List of Affected Areas.

He said three armed masked men had looted more than Rs 38 lakh from a private bank branch at Rehana Jattan in Phagwara on May 30.

The two accused arrested on Monday have been identified as Navjot Singh and Zorawar Singh. They were apprehended from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, the SSP said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Earlier, police had arrested Gurminder Singh of Kartarpur on June 7 and recovered Rs 13.10 lakh from him.

The accused had reportedly bought a new SUV on loan, and the motive behind the robbery was to repay a Rs 4 lakh bank loan taken by Singh, the officer said.

Zorawar Singh is also facing four other criminal cases, Toora added.

Police said the remaining Rs 10 lakh from the looted amount was spent on purchasing expensive items like mobile phones.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)