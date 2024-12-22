Sonbhadra (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested a quack for administering an injection to an 8-year-old boy that allegedly led to his death at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident was reported from Pindari village under Beejpur police station limits where Abhishek (8) suffered a minor injury while playing, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kalu Singh, said.

When Abhishek's grandmother took him to Mahesh Kumar Sharma, who ran a clinic nearby, for dressing the wound, Sharma administered an injection to the child who died shortly afterwards, the ASP said.

Sharma didn't possess a medical degree and was running the clinic without proper registration, police said.

A case was registered against the accused on Saturday under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, the officer said, adding that it is believed the child died due to the injection administered by Sharma.

