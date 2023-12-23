Chandigarh, Dec 23 (PTI) Senior IPS officer R K Jaiswal has been appointed as the head of the intelligence wing of the Punjab Police on Saturday, according to an official order.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jaiswal, a 1997-batch IPS officer, has been given the charge of ADGP Intelligence, Punjab (head of wing), as per the order.

Jaiswal replaces senior IPS officer Varinder Kumar who was holding the additional charge of the Intelligence wing. Kumar is the special DGP-cum-chief director of the vigilance bureau.

