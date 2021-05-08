Puducherry, May 8 (PTI) Senior DMK leader R Siva was on Friday appointed as the DMK legislature party leader in the territorial assembly.

He won the April 6 assembly polls from Villianoor here.

A party press release said DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan announced the appointment of Siva to the post.

DMK is the main opposition party in the 30 member Puducherry Assembly, having won six seats in the polls.

DMK is part of the Congress headed Secular Democratic alliance here.

The Congress won two seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)