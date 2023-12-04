Jaipur, Dec 4 (PTI) Parts of east Rajasthan received rainfall in the last 24 hours, leading to a dip in mercury at several places, the meteorological department said.

Some places witnessed light fog on Monday morning.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains: Several Vehicles Get Washed Away As Heavy Rainfall Triggered by Cyclone Michaung Causes Waterlogging in Parts of Chennai (Watch Video).

According to the weather data, in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, Nainwa in Bundi distreict was the wettest in the state with 6 cm rainfall, followed by 4 cm in Chittorgarh's Begu, Bundi's Hindoli, Dholpur's Sarmathura, and Khandar in Sawai Madhopur.

Several other places recorded rainfall ranging between 3 cm and 1 cm.

Also Read | Telangana Election 2023 Results: From Aggressive Campaigning Led by A Revanth Reddy to Anti-Incumbency, These Factors Helped Congress Win India’s Youngest State.

Due to rain, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded below normal at most places in the state.

Most places recorded a high between 27.7 degrees Celsius and 18.4 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature ranged from 17.2 degrees Celsius to 10.7 degrees Celsius.

The MeT has predicted rain at isolated places in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Udaipur divisions on Monday.

It has also issued a warning for dense fog in Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Karauli, Kota, Pratapgarh, and Sawai Madhopur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)