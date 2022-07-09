Jaipur, Jul 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has called for ensuring the welfare of backward classes in industrialization at all levels.

Addressing an award ceremony here on Saturday, Mishra said that only through industrialisation can a country develop rapidly and for this, entrepreneurs have to make excellent products at the local level by making better use of the country's resources.

He said that important steps have been taken to encourage the backward classes in the business sector in the country. Under this, along with creating a 'Venture Capital Fund', arrangements have been made for loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

The governor said that the industrial sector is now gaining momentum after the covid era, according to a release. MP Ramcharan Bohra and others were also present in the programme.

