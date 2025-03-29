Kota (Rajasthan) Mar 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated Rojgar Utsav Avam Yuva Sammelan here on Saturday and distributed 7,800 appointment letters to job aspirants.

The participants attended the event in person and online from various districts across the state.

Sharma also launched the Mukhya Mantri Shikshit Rajasthan Abhiyan and released a booklet on the AI Act, student attendance app, On Demand Exam (Open School), Skill Policy, Youth Policy, directives on the scheme of assistance of Rs 10,000 for employment and Atal Knowledge Centre.

Anakshi Jaiswal, daughter of a victim of the 2008 blast in Jaipur, was among the recipients of job appointment letters as a junior assistant in the Jaipur collector office.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said the state government is moving ahead with its Resolution Letter to provide 1 lakh jobs in a year, out of which 67,000 have already been provided.

He slammed Congress over their criticism of employment in the state. He urged them to keep a pen and a notebook and note down the number of jobs being provided.

Speaking on the occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla emphasised that Rajasthan Day transcends beyond a commemoration of history and traditions, embodying an opportunity to reinforce the commitment towards a developed Rajasthan.

Lauding the state government's efforts in the education sector, he said that Skill University, being established at a cost of Rs 150 crores, shall emerge as a hub for contemporary education and research.

Birla urged the people to dedicate themselves to Rajasthan's reconstruction and self-reliance.

State energy minister Heeralal Nagar, Kota district minister in charge Gautam Kumar Dak, MLA Kalpna Devi, and Sandeep Sharma also attended the event.

