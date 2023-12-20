Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday had a courtesy meeting with his predecessor Ashok Gehlot at the CM residence in the Civil Lines area.

Sharma reached the residence, which is presently occupied by Gehlot, in the evening and met him.

"This was a courtesy meeting between the two," a release said.

