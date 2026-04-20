Washington DC [US], April 20 (ANI): Lionsgate Play has confirmed a second season of 'Heated Rivalry' for 2027, alongside a theatrical-first release model for a curated slate of premium Hollywood titles and more than 100 premieres lined up for India in 2026, reported Variety.

Actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie were seen together in the queer hockey drama Heated Rivalry, which premiered on November 28 last year. Williams and Storrie play rival hockey players in the show. The series is based on books by Rachel Reid and follows the story of two professional players whose rivalry slowly turns into a relationship over several years. The show airs on Crave in Canada and on HBO Max in the U.S.

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Meanwhile, the theatrical push, set to begin in September, will see 10-12 titles debut in Indian cinemas before arriving on the platform.

Among the films earmarked for that window are Russell Crowe's 'Billion Dollar Spy,' Gerard Butler's 'Empire City,' Robert Pattinson's 'Primetime,' Mark Wahlberg's 'By Any Means,' and snake creature feature 'Titan.'

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The wider 2026 lineup is also heavy on high-profile Hollywood talent. Butler returns in 'Greenland 2: Migration,' joined by Jason Statham in 'Mutiny,' Angelina Jolie in 'Couture,' Zac Efron in 'Famous,' and Matthew McConaughey in 'The Rivals of Amziah King.' The franchise side of the slate grows with 'Apollo Has Fallen' and a third season of 'Vigil,' reported Variety.

"Over the past few years, we've built Lionsgate Play into a destination for bold, high-impact storytelling," said Rohit Jain, who acquired the platform from Lionsgate earlier this year following an eight-year tenure as its Asia president.

"In 2026, we're delivering on that vision at full scale, with 100+ premieres, returning franchises, and now, the big screen itself under one roof," said Rohit Jain.

Lionsgate Play operates across eight Asian markets and reaches more than 40 million viewers in India, where it distributes primarily through a B2B2C model via partners including JioHotstar, Airtel Xstream, and Amazon Prime Video Channels, reported Variety.

The platform, which focuses on Hollywood content alongside regional originals, operates under a multi-year licensing agreement with Lionsgate covering branding and content. (ANI)

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