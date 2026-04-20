Actress Tanvi Kolte emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 during the grand finale held on Sunday, April 19, 2026. After a gruelling 100-day journey inside the house, Kolte secured the title by defeating popular actor Raqesh Bapat in the final tally. Known for her bold personality and competitive spirit, the actress took home a comprehensive prize package including the winner's trophy, a cash prize of INR 15 lakh, an electric scooter, and a diamond jewellery voucher worth INR 10 lakh. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’ Winner: Tanvi Kolte Lifts Trophy, Raqesh Bapat Named Runner-Up in Grand Finale.

Tanvi Kolte Lifts the ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’ Season 6 Trophy

The star-studded finale, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, saw Kolte outshine the top five finalists, which included Raqesh Bapat (first runner-up), Vishal Kotian (second runner-up), Anushri Mane, and Deepali Sayyed. The evening featured special appearances by Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Genelia Deshmukh, who joined the stage to promote their upcoming film, Raja Shivaji.

Tanvi Kolte Wins ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’ Season 6

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Throughout the season, Tanvi earned the nickname "Dhakkad Girl" from fans for her straightforward attitude and "Task Queen" for her dominance in physical and mental challenges. Her victory was also marked by a moment of lighthearted coincidence; former contestant Rakhi Sawant had predicted Tanvi's win weeks prior, claiming her "manifestation" had come true.

Who is Tanvi Kolte?

Tanvi Kolte is a rising star in the Marathi entertainment industry who gained national recognition through her stint on reality television. Born on February 7, 1998, in the coastal town of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, the 28-year-old transitioned from a career in modelling to acting.

Before her Bigg Boss journey, she was already a recognised face on social media and regional television.

Tanvi Kolte Education and Background

Despite her creative pursuits, Tanvi holds a strong academic background. She completed her primary schooling in Ratnagiri before moving to Pune for higher education. According to The Sunday Guardian, she earned a B.Tech degree in Information Technology from the Sinhagad Institute of Technology and Science (SITS) in Pune.

Tanvi Kolte’s Instagram Post

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Her interest in the performing arts began during her college years, where she was active in stage shows and cultural festivals. This passion eventually led her to participate in beauty pageants, where she won titles such as Miss Ratnagiri 2018 and Miss Goa 2020, providing her the platform to enter the glamour industry.

Tanvi Koltes Career and Filmography

Tanvi’s professional career began in modelling, but she quickly transitioned into television acting. She is best known for her role as Sinchana in the popular Marathi daily soap Lakshmi Niwas. In a move that surprised many of her fans, she chose to leave the show midway to participate in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, a decision that ultimately defined her career. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’: Tanvi Kolte Becomes FIRST Finalist of Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show, Who’s at Risk This Week?.

Beyond her television work, Tanvi has built a significant following as a digital influencer and has appeared in several music videos and brand campaigns. Her victory in Bigg Boss is expected to open doors for lead roles in Marathi cinema and high-profile web series.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).