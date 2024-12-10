Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) Driven by India's target of achieving 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030, the state government aims to contribute 125 GW capacity from non-fossil sources in this endeavour, Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said on Tuesday.

A country session on Germany, with a focus on renewable energy, was organised on the second day of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024.

The session titled 'Indo-German Cooperation in Renewable Energy Sector: Current Initiatives and Future Opportunities' showcased Germany's leadership in renewable energy innovations.

In his address, Patel said, "Driven by the Prime Minister's vision of creating 500 GW capacity of renewable energy by 2030, Rajasthan is leading in this endeavour with the target of contributing 125 GW capacity by 2030".

"...Bhajanlal Sharma has also outlined the state's vision of becoming power surplus," he added.

The discussions revolved around the importance of bilateral collaboration in addressing global energy challenges, fostering technology transfer, Artificial Intelligence and creating a conducive environment for sustainable energy solutions.

The country session with Germany comes as an outcome and follow-up of the recent visit to the European nation by a high-level delegation led by the chief minister.

