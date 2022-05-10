Jaipur, May 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday approved financial packages for several schemes related to infrastructure development and students.

Under the State Highway and Rural Road Scheme, Rs 137.75 crore has been approved for the construction of various roads and other infrastructure works.

Gehlot had allocated about Rs 1,147 crore in the FY23 budget for the construction of roads and other infrastructure works across the state.

The chief minister has given approval to a proposal to increase the stipend of students doing post-graduation from government ayurveda colleges.

Now ayurveda post-graduate students will get Rs 55,200 in first year, Rs 58,650 in second year and Rs 60,950 in third year as stipend. Besides, dearness allowance will also be given to these students.

Gehlot also approved Rs 476.44 crore additional budget for providing milk twice a week for students of class 1 to 8 in government schools.

The chief minister has approved Rs 12.25 crore to improve the efficiency of the irrigated areas of the Kota, Bundi and Baran districts.

Besides, he approved the financial proposal of Rs 7.40 crore for the establishment of the digital planetarium at Kota Science Centre.

