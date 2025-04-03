Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has launched the logistics policy-2025 with an aim to make the state a USD 350-billion economy by 2030 and ensure an investment-friendly industrial environment.

The policy was launched by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during the recently concluded seven-day Rajasthan Day celebration.

"This policy will reduce logistics costs by encouraging industrial development and increasing connectivity in the state and establish Rajasthan as a logistics hub," an official release said.

"Provisions have been made in the policy to make Rajasthan a preferred destination for logistics. These include many types of special discounts and grants. Provision has also been made to give capital subsidy of up to 25 per cent of Eligible Fixed Capital Investment (EFCI) of Rs 5 to 50 crore for warehouse, cold storage, inland container depot, container freight station, air freight station, cargo terminal, trucker park etc. for ten years," the release said.

Special concessions will also been given to investors developing logistics parks in the state.

Private multi-modal logistics park and integrated logistics park developers will get a 7 per cent interest subsidy for 7 years, with an annual limit of Rs 50 lakh.

Various concessions will be given in taxes and fees, which include a 75 per cent exemption and 25 per cent recharge on stamp duty, a 100 per cent exemption on electricity duty for 7 years, a 75 per cent exemption and 25 per cent reimbursement on conversion of land charges and 100 per cent exemption on mandi fees for 7 years, the release said.

To encourage efficiency and training, the policy includes a provision of 50 per cent reimbursement of total cost of personnel training (maximum Rs 4,000 per worker per month, up to 6 months).

Under technical upgradation, a 50 per cent reimbursement up to Rs 2,000 per truck on the cost of truck tracking equipment, a 50 per cent reimbursement up to Rs 2 lakh per installation of logistics management software and a one-time reimbursement of 20 per cent (maximum Rs 10 lakh) on the cost of fire detection system will also be available.

Up to 10 acres or 10 per cent allotable land in upcoming industrial areas of Rajasthan state Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) will be reserved for logistics facilities only.

Geographically the largest state of the country, Rajasthan shares borders with Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and has access to about 40 per cent of the country's market.

Rajasthan has the third largest network of national highways and the second largest rail network in the country.

Apart from this, 9 inland container depots, 7 airports and an air cargo complex make Rajasthan stronger in the field of logistics and trade, the release said.

