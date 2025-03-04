Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) Rajasthan's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said in the Assembly on Tuesday that the state government is ready to help the traders of Rajasthan state for the loss caused by the fire in Shiv Shakti Textile Market in Surat, Gujarat.

Congress MLA Rafiq Khan raised this issue through an attention motion.

Responding to this on behalf of the government, Patel said that many traders of the state do business in this special market of Gujarat. They have suffered huge losses due to the fire here.

He said that the government is sensitive to this serious matter related to humanity.

Patel said that as soon as the information of this incident was received, the Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma spoke to the chief minister of Gujarat and asked for immediate assistance in this matter.

