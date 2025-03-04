Mumbai, March 04: Students assigned the responsibility of presenting important news headlines in the school assembly look online to prepare themselves. For them, LatestLY has shortlisted the school assembly news headlines of today. From national as well as international news to sports updates and developments from cinema world, below are the key news that students can present during their school assemblies. Scroll down to access the school assembly news headlines for March 05, 2025, and prepare yourself for the day.

National News Headlines

Telangana Tunnel Accident: Conveyor Belt Becomes Operational, Fate of Trapped Workers Still Unknown

CBI Foils Railway Paper Leak, Arrests 9 Officials With INR 1.17 Crore

BJD, BJP Spar Over Moving Panchayati Raj Diwas to April 24 From March 5 in Odisha

Question Hour To Come Back in Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session: Speaker

‘Daydream’: AIADMK Leader Jayakumar Dismisses Vijay’s Ambitions To Form Government in Tamil Nadu

International News Headlines

Ukrainian Border Guards Refusing To Fight Against Russian Military: Report

Severe Flooding in Jakarta, Surrounding Cities After Heavy Rain

Bangladesh: Protesters Burn Home Advisor’s Effigy, Demand Resignation Over Controversial Remarks

EU Chief Proposes ‘ReArm Europe Plan’ To Boost Common Defence Fund

Development in PoK Facilitated by China Not Pakistan: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Business News Headlines

Indian Startups Raise Over INR 13,800 Crore in February, AI Funding Grows

‘Made in India’ Nothing Phone (3a) Series Launched, Firm To Boost Domestic Production

Tata Motors Starts First Hydrogen Truck Trials on Indian Roads

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Mimics Elon Musk on Work Culture, Asks Employees for Weekly Updates

Entertainment News Headlines

Delhi Man Arrested for Selling ‘Fake Tickets’ of Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert

Bigg Boss Fame Hema Sharma and Gaurav Saxena Get Legally Separated

Adah Sharma and Anupam Kher Address IVF and Fertility Taboo in ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ Trailer

Rashmika Mandanna ‘Arrogant’ Remark Row: Karnataka Congress MLAs Divided Over Statement Against Actress

Sports News Headlines

Salman Agha Named Pakistan’s T20I Captain As PCB Announce Squad for New Zealand Tour

Men’s World No 2 Christian Andersen, Former World Champ Daniel Hasulyo Set for India Paddle Festival at Mangaluru

Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Wrestler Sushil Kumar in Sagar Dhankar Murder Case

India To Host 2nd Asian Yogasana Championships From March 29 to 31

