Jaipur, Nov 30 (PTI) The Department of Telecommunications has advised the public not to subscribe to the Starlink services being advertised by the company, saying that Starlink Internet Services is not licensed to provide satellite-based Internet services to the general public in India.

Siddhartha Pokharna, Deputy Director General, Rajasthan, said that providing satellite based services in India requires requisite license from the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, but the said company has not obtained any license/authorization for providing satellite based internet services which are being booked on its website.

"Accordingly, the Government has asked the Company to comply with the Indian regulatory framework for providing satellite-based communication services and refrain from booking satellite internet services in India with immediate effect," he said.

In view of the fact that Starlink is not a licensee, the public should not subscribe to the Starlink services, the officer said.

