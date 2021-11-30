Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is planning to launch the Redmi K50 Series soon in the home country. A couple of weeks ago, a few pieces of information about Redmi's upcoming K50 Series were leaked online, and now, some more information about it has been leaked by a tipster 'Digital Chat Station'. As per the tipster, the Redmi K50 Series will comprise four models, out of which two will be powered by the Dimensity 7000 and 9000 chipsets, and the other two variants might be powered by Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Xiaomi Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched; Check Prices & Specifications.

The tipster has also revealed that all models of the Redmi K 50 Series will run on MIUI 13. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X phones that are expected to debut next month are also likely to come with MIUI 13. MIUI 13 is said to come with an iOS-like smart toolbox, a memory extension, new MIUI+ features, a front camera assistant and more.

Apart from the Redmi K50 Series, the company is also expected to launch a gaming edition. The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition phone is rumoured to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. For photography, it will sport a 64MP main lens with a Sony IMX686 or a Samsung Isocell GW3 sensor. The handset is likely to carry an E5 LTPO display with either a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the device is said to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W or 120W fast charging support.

