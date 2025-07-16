Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Plastic extrusion machinery maker Rajoo Engineers Ltd plans to raise Rs 180 crore through its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue, according to an exchange filing.

The Rajkot-based company in the filing stated that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement of equity shares with a floor price of Rs 114.42 per equity share from July 15.

Also Read | What Is Chakshu? How To Report Fraud Communication? All You Need To Know As Govt Launches New Tool To Fight Online Scam Calls, Fraud SMS and WhatsApp Messages.

The issue closes on July 21. The company may offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price for the issue, the filing said.

The proceeds of up to Rs 160 crore from the QIP will be strategically deployed for the business expansion through inorganic growth and the remaining proceeds towards general corporate purposes.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Date: Eligible Farmers To Receive INR 2000 in Their Bank Accounts on This Day; Check Eligibility, e-KYC and Beneficiary Status To Avoid Delays.

The company reported revenue of Rs 253.65 crore for 2024-25 while profit after tax was Rs 38.11 crore.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)