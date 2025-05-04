Rajouri/Jammu, May 4 (PTI) At least 22 persons, including 12 women and eight children, were injured when the wall of a house collapsed during a marriage function at Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place at Dhani Dhar village soon after the bride reached the house in the evening, they said.

The officials said a marriage function was going on at the house of Mohammad Idrees when one of the walls of the house collapsed suddenly, causing injuries to 22 guests.

The injured were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital in Rajouri. Later, three people who were critically injured were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, they said.

