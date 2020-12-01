New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) A Ramayan Cruise Service will be launched soon on the river Saryu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to provide mesmerising 'Ramcharitmanas Tour' to devotees and tourists, the government said on Tuesday.

This will be the first-ever luxury cruise service on the holy Saryu river, and the project aims at providing a mesmerising experience of the divine journey to devotees visiting holy city Ayodhya, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting on Tuesday for the implementation of cruise service.

"It will be the first-ever luxury cruise service on the Saryu river (Ghagra/National Waterways-40) in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

"It aims to give mesmerising experience to devotees with one-of-its-kind spiritual journeys while cruising through the famous ghats of the holy river Saryu," the ministry said.

The cruise will be equipped with all luxury comfort and facilities along with all essential safety and security features at par with the global standard.

The interiors of the cruise and the boarding point will be based on the theme of Ramcharitmanas, the statement said.

The fully air-conditioned 80-seater cruise will have large glass windows for experiencing the scenic beauty of Ghats, it said adding that the cruise will be equipped with kitchen and pantry facilities for the comfort of the tourists.

It will contain bio toilets and hybrid engines system for the 'zero effect' on environment.

"Tourists will be taken on the 'Ramcharitmanas Tour', of 1-1.5 hour duration, featuring an exclusively made video film of 45-60 minutes duration, based on Ramcharitmanas by Goswami Tulsidas, covering the period from the birth of the Lord Ram to his Rajyabhishek.

"The entire tour will cover the approximately 15-16 km distance," the statement said.

There will be several activities and selfie points inspired by various episodes of Ramayan, it said adding that the tour will be followed by Saryu Aarti, in which every member will be able to actively participate.

The statement said about two crore tourists visit the birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya, which is also the first of the seven most important pilgrimage sites (Mokshdayini Sapt Puris) for the Hindus.

"After completion of the Ram Mandir, it is to be believed that the inflow of the tourists will be increased. The 'Ramayan Cruise Tour' will not only attract a large number of tourists but it will also generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region," the statement said.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will provide all necessary infrastructure support for the smooth operation of the cruise service, it added.

