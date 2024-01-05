Ballia (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A reward-carrying fugitive was arrested here from a village here for allegedly abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl July last year, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Durga Prasad Tiwari said that the girl, from a village under the Bansdih Road Police Station jurisdiction, was abducted and raped by one Heera Bind on July 4, 2023.

Police had booked Heera under sections 363, 366 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act on the girl's mother's complaint.

The ASP said that the police had rescued the girl a few days after the FIR was lodged but Heera remained at large.

While he was absconding, police announced a reward of Rs 15,000 at information leading to his arrest.

Police arrested Heera on Thursday from Chiraiya Baba Pokhara turn and sent him to jail after completing the legal process, the officer said.

