New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, representing the Northern Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE, kicked off a roadshow here on Monday.

The roadshow is aimed at showcasing key highlights and upcoming tourism developments in Ras Al Khaimah to attract more travellers from India.

"In this roadshow, we will be covering two cities -- Delhi and Mumbai -- and in each city, we are doing four events," Iyad Rasbey, Executive Director of Destination Tourism Development & MICE at the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority told PTI.

The previous roadshow in India was held in 2019, before the pandemic, he added.

Rasbey said that 65,000-70,000 Indian tourists are expected to visit Ras Al Khaimah this year.

"In 2022, we are looking to go back to our 2019 numbers. In 2019, we received 1.1 million tourists, including 65,000-70,000 from India. Last year, with all the travel restrictions, we had 30,000 tourists from India," Rasbey noted.

He also said that Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is working with two more airlines from India for direct flights to Ras Al Khaimah. He did not name the two airlines.

"We do have an international airport and SpiceJet flies directly into Ras Al Khaimah. We are working on two more airlines from India to fly into Ras Al Khaimah directly," he said, adding that Dubai International airport is also just 45 minutes away from Ras Al Khaimah.

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. To achieve its goals, the authority has a government mandate to licence, regulate and monitor the Emirates tourism and hospitality industry.

