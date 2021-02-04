Dhanbad, Feb 4 (PTI) Ravindra Verma, working president of Dhanbad District Congress Committee, has been suspended from the party, a senior leader said on Thursday.

District Congress Disciplinary Committee chairman Suresh Chandra Jha said since Verma did not reply to the show cause notice in 15 days, the committee has suspended him from the party.

"Rather than raising the issue in a party meeting, Verma opposed senior party leader and Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's programme at a public platform and launched a campaign in social media", he said.

Jha said under Section 19 of AICC constitution, Disciplinary Committee has authority to take action. Even in past several senior leaders had been suspended. Besides Jha, Ramprit Yadav, Sakil Ahmed are members of the committee.

However, Verma challenged the authority of Jha to suspend a district working president from the party. "It is nothing short of a joke. Not to speak of suspension even disciplinary committee has no authority even to show cause a working president. Only the state committee has power", Verma said.

Verma said he has informed state Congress president Rameswar Oraon and working president Keshav Mahto about the matter and demanded a proper probe. "It has been done under a conspiracy of some senior leaders in the district", he said.

