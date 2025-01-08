Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) The Reserve Bank on Wednesday lifted the business restrictions placed on Chennai-based Asirvad Micro Finance and New Delhi-based DMI Finance with immediate effect.

In October last year, the central bank ordered four NBFCs to cease and desist from sanction and disbursal of loans, on material supervisory concerns, including usurious pricing.

Also Read | SNAP Result 2024 Out at snaptest.org: Results of Symbiosis National Aptitude Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

Subsequently, Asirvad Micro Finance and DMI Finance companies initiated remedial action and submitted their various compliances to the Reserve Bank, the central bank said in a statement.

"Now, having satisfied itself based on companies' submissions, and in view of their adoption of revamped processes, systems, and the companies' commitment to ensure adherence to the regulatory guidelines on an ongoing basis, especially for ensuring fairness in the loan pricing, the Reserve Bank has decided to lift the...restrictions placed on both, Asirvad Micro Finance Limited and DMI Finance Private Limited, with immediate effect," it said.

Also Read | Who Is Dr V Narayanan? 10 Lesser Known Facts About Next ISRO Chairman Succeeding S Somanath.

Meanwhile, the business restrictions imposed on the two other NBFCs -- Navi Finserv and Arohan Financial Services -- have already been lifted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)