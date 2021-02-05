New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Following the Budget earlier this week, the RBI has set the tone right to boost the economy post-COVID-19 pandemic, and has been thoughtful enough to boost liquidity as well as channel domestic savings into financial markets, banking experts said on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its final monetary review of this fiscal decided to keep the key repo rate -- at which it lends short term capital to banks -- unchanged at 4 per cent with an accommodative stance to support growth and ensure there are no adverse price pressures.

The central bank has the mandate to keep retail or the consumer price index (CPI) based inflation at 4 per cent, with a bias of plus/minus 2 per cent on either side.

The RBI announced a host of measures such as direct entry of retail investors into the government securities market, ensuring liquidity to targeted sectors, credit to new MSME borrowers, review of the regulatory framework for microfinance institutions, among others.

"The RBI policy announcement today is an acknowledgement and continuation of doing whatever it takes to maintain an orderly, seamless and non-disruptive liquidity management policy to support debt management ... an extension of enhanced HTM limit, relaxation of funds availability under MSF, an extension of on tap TLTRO to NBFC, deduction of credit disbursed to New MSME borrowers from their NDTL for calculation of the CRR will calibrate credit flow and liquidity management," SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said.

Overall, a thoughtful policy and a thoughtful budget could just be the ideal mix for rejuvenating growth in the current pandemic, Khara added.

"This is a major structural reform placing India among select few countries which have similar facilities," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said about the direct entry of retail investors to G-sec market while announcing the outcome of its six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Allowing retail participation in the G-Sec market is a bold step towards the financialisation of a vast pool of domestic savings and could be a game-changer, said the SBI chief.

Punjab National Bank MD and CEO S S Mallikarjuna Rao said the policy has perfectly complemented the Union Budget in supporting the growth impulses.

"Extending the On Tap TLTRO to NBFCs and incentivising lending to new MSME borrowers will support lending to these sectors. The unveiling of structural reform of retail participation in the G-sec market along with the extension of HTM limit relaxation will aid smooth completion of government borrowing programme. The normalisation of CRR in a phased manner would smoothen the liquidity absorption process," he said.

The RBI has allowed banks to deduct loans disbursed to new micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) borrowers from their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) for calculation of the cash reserve ratio (CRR).

Besides, it has extended the deadline for meeting the last tranche of capital conservation buffer (CCB) of 0.625 per cent by another six months till October this year due to continuing stress on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

CCB is an additional layer of usable capital that can be drawn down by banks when they incur losses.

Bandhan Bank MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh welcomed the RBI's plan to review the regulatory framework for microfinance.

Noting that the Malegam committee on microfinance, about ten years back, played a huge role in strengthening the foundations of the Indian microfinance industry, a fresh and comprehensive review of the sector will be timely and relevant initiative, Ghosh said.

"This will put the industry in a position of further strength to help millions of poor Indian households with better risk mitigation and stronger financial inclusion," he added.

Bank of Baroda Chief Economist Sameer Narang said, "We continue to believe we have come to an end to rate cycle. However, liquidity will remain accommodative".

The RBI policy sets the tone for faster economic recovery, Bank of India MD and CEO A K Das said.

"Status quo on rates and favourable outlook for inflation will create a conducive scenario for deepening financial market. Continued regulatory support for borrowing programme shall also stabilise the course ahead," Das said.

The central bank has projected retail inflation to be around 5-5.2 per cent during April-September period of 2021-22 and further down to 4.3 per cent in the October-December quarter.

"Clearly, monetary policy is developing in conjunction with fiscal policy at this time and will likely continue to do so till growth returns materially. While RBI made all the right noises, markets remain worried about high supply pressures and risks to inflation trajectory from a broad-based escalation in cost-push pressures," RBL Bank Economist Rajni Thakur said.

SBM Bank India MD and CEO Sidharth Rath said: "The decision to provide retail investors with online access to the G-Sec market is a positive step towards further deepening the bond market and building an alternative asset class".

"There has been a lot of positives from the RBI policy on the economy, growth, CPI, liquidity, accommodative stance and repeated assurance on maintaining stability in markets," said Sujata Guhathakurta, President & Business Head, Debt Capital Markets-Sales, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

However, she said the bond markets are disappointed as they expected an OMO (open market operation) calendar to suck out the Rs 80,000 crore borrowing in the last two months.

Introduction of lending to new MSME customers without statutory requirements as well as an extension of the targeted long-term repo operations window for NBFCs will improve credit delivery to these segments, with the relief on the capital conservation buffer providing balance sheet room to banks, said Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO, India and South Asia markets (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal), Standard Chartered Bank.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)