Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) The RBI and the UAE central bank on Wednesday signed an agreement to enhance cooperation in various areas, including exploring interoperability of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC).

Under the MoU (memorandum of understanding), the two central banks will collaborate on various emerging areas of FinTech, especially Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and explore interoperability between the CBDCs of CBUAE and RBI, the Indian central bank said in a statement.

Also Read | India's Exports Dip 8.8% to USD 33.88 Billion in February 2023.

According to the statement, the CBUAE and RBI will jointly conduct proof-of-concept (PoC) and pilot(s) of the bilateral CBDC bridge to facilitate cross-border transactions of remittances and trade.

This bilateral engagement of testing cross-border use cases of CBDCs is expected to reduce costs, increase the efficiency of cross-border transactions and further the economic ties between India and UAE, it added.

Also Read | Adani Transmission Ltd Certified As Single-Use Plastic-Free Company.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)