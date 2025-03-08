Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully on Saturday said that the "re-inauguration" of the Constitution Club was unfortunate and an insult to both the lawmakers and democracy.

Jully accused the BJP government of taking false credit for projects initiated during the Congress tenure.

"The BJP government has failed to deliver on its promises of development and instead of focusing on new work, it has been re-opening and claiming credit for projects that were completed under the Congress regime," he said.

The Congress leader pointed out that in the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot, the government built the Constitution Club and MLA accommodations near the Assembly building for the convenience and security of the legislators.

"These projects were inaugurated with great fanfare in the presence of then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, then Assembly Speaker Dr. CP Joshi and then Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore," he said.

However, after the change of government, Julie claimed, the BJP government has followed the practice of taking false credit.

"They held a re-inauguration ceremony for the Constitution Club which is unfortunate and an affront to democracy," he said.

Jully stated that the Congress Legislative Party had held a meeting where the decision of the government and the Assembly secretariat was criticized as an insult to democracy and the dignity of the legislators.

Consequently, the Congress party decided to boycott the event and none of the Congress legislators participated in the ceremony.

The club was inaugurated by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani.

