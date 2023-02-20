Hyderabad, Feb 20 (PTI) Suspended BJP leader and MLA T Raja Singh on Monday claimed he received a threat call which was purportedly made from Pakistan to kill him.

Raja Singh tweeted that he receives such calls every day.

In a tweet, Singh claimed that he had received a call from a Pakistani number (+923105017464) today at 3:34 PM via WhatsApp. "The caller had all my family details, whereabouts and said they will kill me as their sleeper cell is very active in Hyderabad," he said.

Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal in the city, is known for his strong views in support of Hindutva.

Following an uproar over his alleged remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed, the BJP had suspended Singh from the party in August last year.

