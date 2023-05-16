Chennai, May 16 (PTI) Integrated technology solutions provider Redington Ltd has reported a standalone profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 at Rs 124.91 crore, the company said on Tuesday.

The city-based firm had registered a standalone profit of Rs 123.46 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Also Read | Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Trial Run: Indian Railways Conducts Trial Run of Train18 From CSMT to Madgaon Station (Watch Video).

For the year ending March 31, 2023, the standalone profits surged to Rs 1,071.88 crore from Rs 935.07 crore recorded in the last fiscal.

Total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 9,718.57 crore from Rs 7,790.74 crore registered in the same period of the previous year.

Also Read | Go First Crisis: NCLAT Court Reserves Verdict on Appeal Filed by Lessors for May 22.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2023, the standalone total income went up to Rs 35,862.14 crore from Rs 27,506.47 crore registered in the same period of last year.

In a statement, the company said, supported by solid execution across businesses and geographies, Redington continues to gain share and secure new opportunities in the markets.

"This record performance is an outcome of continued investments in improving technology capabilities, building deeper partner relationships, making the breadth of offering more comprehensive and innovations in business model," the statement said.

On the financial performance, Managing Director Rajiv Srivastava said, "Our growth in FY23, has been driven by reinventing ourselves across many dimensions. We made significant investments in improving our digital capabilities, building platforms, and creating processes to enable faster time to market and providing choice to customers to engage with us in ways they prefer."

"While technology distribution has been our core value proposition, we are focused on building competencies and capabilities to provide managed services for private and public Cloud, Security and audits," he said.

The technology industry globally has been going through a phase of reduced demand and our initiatives ensure that we provide more value to serve our customers better thereby gaining share and accelerate our growth momentum, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)