Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) A tailor allegedly killed his wife in Prem Nagar Colony here by stabbing her neck with a pair of scissors after she refused to give him cash to buy fried chicken, police said on Saturday.

Shahid Hussain has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife Noor Bano (46), said Siddharth Gautam, officiating Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Loni area.

Also Read | Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) 2023 Date: When Is National Law Day? Know History and Significance of the Day Commemorating the Adoption of the Constitution of India.

Gautam said the couple had an argument on Friday night when Bano allegedly refused to give Hussain money to buy fried chicken from the market. She, however, went out and bought the chicken few minutes later but the argument continued and Hussain allegedly stabbed her in the neck with a pair of scissors,

Bano was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries, Gautam said, addiing that the entire incident took place in front of the children of the couple.

Also Read | 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks History and Significance: 15 Years On, Remembering the 2008 Terror Attacks That Shook the Entire Nation and Witnessed Supreme Sacrifice of Great Heroes.

The police lodged a case and arrested the accused few hours after the death of his wife, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)