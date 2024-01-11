New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Reliance Green Hydrogen and Green Chemicals, ACME Cleantech Solutions, and Greenko Zero are among the nine firms that have emerged as successful bidders for government's incentives for setting up facilities to produce up to 4.50 lakh tonnes of green hydrogen.

On July 10, state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) had invited bids for selection of green hydrogen producers for setting up production facilities of 4,50,000 tonnes of green hydrogen under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Scheme (Mode-1-Tranche-I).

As many as 12 companies' bids were qualified for incentives to set up production facilities of 5,49,500 tonnes of green hydrogen, against the offered capacity of 4,50,000 tonnes.

A SECI statement issued on January 9 showed Reliance Green Hydrogen and Green Chemicals Ltd has been selected to receive incentives for production of 90,000 tonnes of green hydrogen at a three-year average rate of Rs 18.9 per kg.

Similarly, ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Ltd and Greenko ZeroC Private Ltd have bagged incentives for production of 90,000 tonnes each at a three-year average rate of Rs 30 per kg.

Torrent Power has won the sops for 18,000 tonnes of capacity at an average rate of Rs 28.89 per kg, while HHP Two Private Ltd has won incentives for producing 75,000 tonnes at an average rate of Rs 25.04 per kg and Welspun New Energy bagged the benefit for producing 20,000 tonnes at the rate of Rs 20 per kg of green hydrogen.

Besides, CESC Projects Ltd will get incentives for 0,500 tonnes of output and UPL Ltd for 10,000 tonnes of capacities.

JSW Neo Energy Ltd has been selected to get government sops for the production of 6,500 tonnes at an average rate of Rs 34.66 per kg of the green energy.

In total, these nine firms have bagged incentives to set up 4,10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen production facilities under Bucket-1 (Technology Agnostic Pathways).

Under this bucket, Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Private Ltd, Avaada GreenH2 Private Ltd and GH4INDIA Private Ltd have not been allocated any incentives.

Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India had quoted the a three-year average incentive of Rs 36 per kg, while Avaada GreenH2 and GH4INDIA Private Ltd had quoted Rs 39 per kg and Rs 40 per kg, respectively.

Also, state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has been selected for receiving incentives at an average rate of Rs 30 per kg to set up 2,000 tonnes of production facility under Bucket-2 (Biomass Based Pathways).

In January last year, the Union Cabinet had approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore with an aim to make India a global hub for manufacturing this clean source of energy.

The mission is expected to lead to the development of 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030.

The mission aims to develop India as a global hub for production, usage and exports of green hydrogen and its derivatives. It is expected to promote multilateral engagements and collaborations with various international efforts in hydrogen and fuel cells.

The mission provides for setting up of two green hydrogen hubs in the initial phase.

The ministry of ports, shipping and waterways has identified three major ports -- Deendayal, Paradip and V O Chidambaranar (Tuticorin) Ports -- to be developed as hydrogen hubs.

