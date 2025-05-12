New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Shares of Reliance Power on Monday jumped over 12.50 per cent after the firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 126 crore in January-March quarter of FY25.

The stock surged 12.54 per cent to Rs 43.50 on both the BSE and NSE.

Reliance Power on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 126 crore in January-March quarter of FY25 due to lower expenses.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 397.56 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

Total income dipped to Rs 2,066 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 2,193.85 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses declined to Rs 1,998.49 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,615.15 crore a year ago.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, the annual consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,947.83 crore.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 2,068.38 crore in 2023-24.

