Lucknow, February 10: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced Rs 75,000 crore investment over the next four years in expanding the telecom network, including roll out of 5G services, retail and new energy business in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at the UP Investor Summit, he said his group's telecom arm Jio will roll out 5G services across the state by December 2023. Also, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate will set up 10 GW of renewable capacity and start a bio-energy business in the state, he added. Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 Live Streaming.

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is being held from February 10-12. It is the flagship investment summit of the Uttar Pradesh government. The summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

UP Global Investors Summit 2023 Live Streaming:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow today. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on this occasion.