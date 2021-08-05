New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Automaker Renault India on Thursday said it has launched a new trim of compact SUV Kiger to mark its tenth anniversary celebrations in the country.

The French auto major has introduced the Kiger RXT (O) variant at Rs 7.37 lakh (ex-showroom) along with several attractive schemes and promotions for all the existing and potential customers in the month of August 2021, the company said in a statement.

The new Kiger trim comes with various features like LED headlamps, alloy wheels, a PM 2.5 air filter among others.

As part of the tenth anniversary celebrations, Renault has announced the ‘Freedom Carnival' from August 6 to 15 across the country except Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Kerala.

For these states, specific offers with maximum benefits up to Rs 90,000 have been launched to celebrate the festive fervour during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chathurthi and Onam, Renault said.

Apart from the cash offers and exchange bonus, the company has also announced a scheme on the purchase of Kwid, Triber and Kiger, wherein the buyers can opt for a new

Renault vehicle now and start paying EMIs after 6 months, it added.

Renault currently sells models like Duster, Kiger and Triber in the country. It has so far sold over 7 lakh units in the Indian market in the last decade.

