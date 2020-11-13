Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI): Repco Home Finance on Friday said it has clocked standalone profit of Rs 80.80 crore during the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The city-based company had registered net profit of Rs 100.60 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal. For the half-year ending September 30, 2020, the standalone net profit stood at Rs 144.80 crore against Rs 162.95 crore registered a year ago, Repco Home Finance said in a BSE filing.

The total income on a standalone basis for the quarter under review was at Rs 350.22 crore compared to Rs 335.53 crore the same period last fiscal.

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2020, the standalone total income grew to Rs 692.14 crore from Rs 663. 97 crore registered during the corresponding period last fiscal.

