New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Retail inflation for farm and rural labourers increased to 6.09 per cent and 6.33 per cent, respectively, mainly due to higher prices of certain food items and clothing.

"Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (consumer price index-agricultural labourers) and CPI-RL (consumer price index rural labourers) stood at 6.09 per cent and 6.33 per cent in March 2022, compared to 5.59 per cent & 5.94 per cent, respectively, in February 2022, and 2.78 per cent and 2.96 per cent, respectively, during the corresponding month (March 2021) of the previous year," a labour bureau statement said.

Similarly, it stated that the food inflation stood at 4.91 per cent and 4.88 per cent in March 2022, compared to 4.48 per cent and 4.45 per cent, respectively, in February 2022, and 1.66 per cent and 1.86 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year (March 2021).

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for agricultural and rural labourers for March 2022 increased by 3 points each to stand at 1,098 and 1,109 points, respectively.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,095 points and 1,106 points in February 2022.

The major contribution towards the rise in the general index of agricultural labourers and rural labourers came from the clothing, bedding and footwear group to the extent of 1.09 and 1.44 points, respectively, mainly due to the increase in prices of saree cotton (mill), dhoti cotton (mill), shirting cloth cotton (mill), plastic chappal/ shoes, leather chappal/shoes, etc.

The rise/fall in the index varied from state to state. In the case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 10 points in 16 states and a decrease of 2 to 10 points in 4 states.

Tamil Nadu with 1,282 points topped the index table, whereas Himachal Pradesh with 876 points stood at the bottom.

In the case of rural labourers, it recorded an increase of 2 to 10 points in 16 states and a decrease of 3 to 10 points in 4 states. Tamil Nadu with 1,270 points topped the index table, while Himachal Pradesh with 926 points stood at the bottom.

Among states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Number for agricultural labourers was experienced by Maharashtra and for rural labourers by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan (10 points each) mainly due to a rise in the prices of wheat-atta, bajra, meat-goat, milk, groundnut oil, chillies green/dry, saree cotton (mill), dhoti cotton (mill), shirting cloth cotton (mill), plastic chappal/shoes, brass vessel, earthen-ware, etc.

On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for agricultural labourers was experienced by Tamil Nadu and for rural labourers by Karnataka (10 points each), mainly due to a fall in the prices of rice, jowar, ragi, pulses, pan-leaf, fish fresh, onion, vegetables and fruits, etc.

