New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers increased marginally to 7.71 per cent and 7.46 per cent in December compared to 7.37 per cent and 7.13 per cent, respectively, in November due to higher prices of certain food items.

Food inflation stood at 9.95 per cent and 9.80 per cent in December 2023, compared to 9.38 per cent and 9.14 per cent, respectively, in November 2023.

Food inflation for farm workers and rural labourers was 5.89 per cent and 5.76 per cent, respectively, in December 2022, a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Labourers) and CPI-RL (rural labourers) stood at 7.71 per cent and 7.46 per cent in December 2023 compared to 7.37 per cent and 7.13 per cent, respectively, in November 2023.

It was 6.38 per cent and 6.60 per cent for farm workers and rural labourers, respectively, during December 2022.

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers in December 2023 increased by 4 points and 5 points, respectively, to stand at 1,257 and 1,267, respectively.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,253 points and 1,262 points, respectively, in November 2023.

The major contribution towards the rise in the general index of agricultural and rural labourers came from the food group to the extent of 3.24 and 2.98 points, respectively, mainly due to increase in prices of rice, wheat atta, jowar, bajra, maize, pulses, milk, meat goat, sugar, garlic, etc, as per the statement.

There has been a mixed trend in the indices of constituent states. Seven states experienced a decrease in CPI-AL, whereas six states saw a decrease in CPI-RL.

In the case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 11 to 20 points in two states, 1 to 10 points in 11 states and a decrease of 1 to 10 points in 7 states.

Tamil Nadu with 1,463 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 961 points stood at the bottom.

In the case of rural labourers, it recorded an increase of 11 to 20 points in 2 states, 1 to 10 points in 12 states and a decrease of 1 to 10 points in 6 states. Andhra Pradesh with 1,454 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 1,018 points stood at the bottom.

Among states, the maximum increase in both CPI-AL and CPI-RL was experienced by Andhra Pradesh at 17 points and 15 points, respectively, which was mainly driven by the increased prices of rice, jowar, bajra, ragi, fruits and vegetables (especially brinjal, lady finger, cucumber) etc.

Punjab experienced a maximum decrease of 7 points for CPI-AL due to a fall in prices of masur dal, onion, chilly green, vegetables and fruits (especially potato, mustard leaves, palak, banana), gur, plastic shoes etc.

For CPI-RL, Assam experienced the maximum decrease of 5 points due to a decrease in prices of rice, fruits and vegetables (especially cabbage, gourd, brinjal, bhaji saag, potato, pumpkin), ginger, onion, chilly green, poultry etc.

