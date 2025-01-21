New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Fintech firm MOS Utility and Rhiti Sports have entered into a partnership to digitally redefine lottery industry in the country.

This collaboration will leverage MOS Utility Ltd's 1.92 lakh-agent network to promote transparency, digital transformation, and employment opportunities in states permitting online lottery operations, according to a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

Under this initiative, Rhiti Sports and MOS Utility Ltd will empower agents nationwide to facilitate the sale of online lottery tickets, it said, adding that the project aligns with the 'Digital India' vision, promoting transparency and creating job opportunities across urban and rural areas.

With the marketing licence issued by the Directorate of Small Savings and Lotteries, Government of Goa, Great Goa Games (GGG) is set to become a trailblazer in India's lottery industry, which currently operates largely on a paper ticket-based system prevalent in over 10 states in India, it said.

With online lottery streamlining processes through technology, the Government of Goa has set a new standard in the lottery industry, it said.

