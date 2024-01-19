New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Kathak dancer Ridhima Singh will hold a special performance here in the national capital on the occasion of the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Singh's solo performance at Kathak Kendra, New Delhi on Monday aims to highlight the cultural richness that Kathak, according to a statement.

"As the stage is set for the grand installation and consecration of the statue of Shri Ram Chandra by Kathak Kendra, New Delhi, on January 22, 2024, the spotlight eagerly awaits the enchanting performance by Ridhima Singh, a renowned Kathak artist and graded artist for the national broadcaster Doordarshan, Prasar Bharati," a statement said.

