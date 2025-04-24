Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convener Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday accused the BJP government in Rajasthan of failing to deliver on its promise to take action against those involved in paper leaks cases, particularly in the SI recruitment exam.

He said his party will launch an agitation on April 26 demanding the cancellation of the SI exam and justice for the affected youth.

"BJP has betrayed the youth of Rajasthan who had voted them into power with hopes of addressing the issue of paper leaks," Beniwal said at a press conference here.

The Nagaur MP said that before the 2023-assembly elections, BJP promised to catch all those involved in the question paper leaks during the Congress government.

"Now they have forgotten their promise and have failed to cancel the SI recruitment exam," Beniwal said.

He announced to launch an agitation on April 26 to press the demand for the cancellation of SI recruitment exam - 2021, in which several trainee Sub Inspectors along with other accused have been arrested. He said that the agitation will be launched on April 26.

The RLP leader also targeted the BJP government over the terror attack in Pahalgam, calling it a failure of the government's security management.

"In the terror attack, 27 innocent lives were lost. This is a direct failure of the central government. If leaders had visited the area earlier, lives could have been saved," Beniwal said.

He added that the central government should take action to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) to end terrorism.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)