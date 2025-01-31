Ferozepur (PB), Jan 31 (PTI) A pick-up van rammed into a canter truck here on Friday, leaving eight people dead and many others injured, police said.

The accident took place near Golu ka Mour village in Guruharsahai sub-division.

Satnam Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Guruharsahai, said that as soon as the matter was reported, teams from the Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

The injured were sent to the nearest hospitals in Guruharsahai, Jalalabad and few of the critically injured were referred to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)