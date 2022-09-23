Mangaluru, Sep 23 (PTI) The Udupi city police have booked 11 Popular Front of India (PFI) activists under the charges of staging a road blockade as part of their protest against the raids on the outfit's offices by NIA.

The PFI had not obtained prior permission for the protest and they were booked for disrupting normal life with the road blockade, police sources said.

The activists booked are- Sadique Ahamed (40), Afroz (39), Ilyas Saheb (46), Irshad (37), Fayaz Ahamed (39), Mohammed Ashraf (43), Haroon Rasheed (42), Mohammed Juriaj (42), Ishaq Kidwai (30), Shaukat Ali (31) and Mohammed Zaid.

The protests were held on the court road and other streets in Udupi city on Thursday against the NIA raids on PFI offices and houses of its leaders. Raids were conducted across the country by the NIA on Thursday on premises of PFI functionaries for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

