Chandigarh, Nov 2 (PTI) Six people, including a four-year child, were killed when their car collided with a truck in Punjab's Sangrur district early Thursday, police said.

The occupants of the car were returning to Sunam from Malerkotla when the accident took place around 1:30 am.

The deceased were residents of Sunam in Sangrur, police said and added that the bodies have been kept at the Sangrur civil hospital for postmortem.

