Sultanpur (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) A man and his nephew were killed after their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle here, officials said on Thursday.

The accident took place when Awadhesh Yadav (35), a resident of Babhnaiya Patti, Ambedkarnagar, was taking his maternal uncle, Ramdhari Yadav (57), to a hospital on Wednesday night.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 27 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

While Ramdhari Yadav died on the spot, Awadhesh Yadav was severely injured and was rushed by locals to a community health centre where he succumbed to injuries.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Akhandnagar police station Shyam Sundar said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: Railway Recruitment Board Likely To Release UG and PG-Level Exam Dates Soon on indianrailways.gov.in; Know How To Check.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)