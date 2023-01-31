New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Tuesday created a new cell to ensure proper implementation of the Highways Administration Rules, according to an office order.

The new cell, named 'Highway Administration Cell', will also handle issues related to access permission.

Also Read | RBI Appoints V Ramachandra as Member of Advisory Committee of SIFL, SEFL.

The cell will be headed by an additional secretary or joint secretary (land acquisition).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)