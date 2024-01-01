Amethi (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) Two alleged robbers were arrested in a village in Amethi after a gunfight in which both were shot in the leg, and inflicted a bullet wound to a sub-inspector in his hand, police said on Monday.

The two men were wanted in connection with a Rs 4 lakh-robbery that took place on December 30 near Tikri in the Amethi district, Additional Superintendent of Police Harendra Kumar said.

Also Read | New Tax Slabs, Increase in Income Tax Rebate in New Tax Regime and More, Here's a List of Changes in Income Tax Laws in 2023 That Will Impact You in 2024.

On Sunday night, police got a tip-off that the two robbers were seen near Ghorha village and a team was sent to nab them.

Finding themselves surrounded by police, the alleged criminals opened fire at the police and wounded Sub-Inspector Shiv Baksh Singh in hand, Kumar said. Police returned fire and shot the two in their legs and nabbed them.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

The officer said that the two had on them Rs 3.50 lakh in cash, a country-made pistol, a few cartridges, and a motorcycle, all of which was seized.

The accused were admitted to a community health centre in Amethi for medical treatment, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)