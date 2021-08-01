New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Two-wheeler market Royal Enfield on Sunday reported a nine per cent rise in total sales to 44,038 units for July.

The company had sold 40,334 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales stood at 39,290 units last month, a growth of 4 per cent as against 37,925 in July 2020, it added.

Exports grew 97 per cent last month to 4,748 units as compared with 2,409 units in the year-ago month, the company said. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)